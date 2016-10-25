Metro trying to ID man who gave literal meaning to stick-up attempt

Metro Police say they are seeking a man who stormed a northwest valley retail store armed with a stick, attacked an employee and made death threats.

Officers were dispatched to the attempted robbery shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday at 7781 W. Tropical Parkway, in the Centennial Centre shopping area, dispatch logs show. They gave the following information about the incident:

The man ran into a Big Lots store holding a large stick and approached several employees demanding money, police said. He forced two employees into a back room and hit one of them with the stick, then grabbed the employee by the neck and told him he was going to die if he didn't hand over money.

The employee suffered a cut to an arm.

The robber fled with no money before officers arrived. He was described by Metro as a black man in his 20s, about 5-feet-9 and 170 and 180 pounds, with braces on his teeth. He was wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, a light-gray hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, dark gloves and dark jeans, police said.

Metro released surveillance images from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.