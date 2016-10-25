NY top court: Youth hockey league not responsible for brawl

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's highest court says a local youth hockey association is not responsible for a brawl among spectators at a 2006 tournament for 13-year-olds.

A man who suffered a head injury in the melee sued the Rome Youth Hockey Association alleging it didn't enforce a "zero tolerance" policy on violence in the stands. A second man pleaded guilty to assault in connection with the injuries.

The game featured several on-ice fights and some players and a coach were ejected. Afterward two female spectators started fighting, prompting a brawl involving several others.

The court ruled Tuesday that the hockey association could not have foreseen the incident.

Hockey association attorney Matthew Kelly says a ruling against his client would have devastated youth sports leagues who he says can't afford private security.