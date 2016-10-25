Video shows trooper shoot carjacking suspect

In less than an hour last week, a man carjacked a woman, led authorities on a chase from downtown Las Vegas to Henderson and was shot by a trooper as he carjacked a second person, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Several people at a Henderson auto dealership gathered around Javier Munoz, 28, as he hopped in an SUV after throwing the vehicle’s elderly driver to the ground, NHP Chief Dennis Osborn said.

Munoz, who was unarmed, was shot by Trooper David Dudley, 57, after he threw the SUV in reverse, almost striking one of those people, Osborn said.

Osborn today detailed what led to Wednesday morning’s shooting while showing dash-cam and surveillance images of the chase and shooting.

Dudley could be heard warning Munoz that he was going to shoot him. But almost at the same time, Munoz puts the SUV in reverse and Dudley fires.

Munoz could be heard wailing in pain.

The series of events began at 7:13 a.m., Osborn said.

Near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street, a surveillance camera in a convenience store parking lot recorded Munoz running up to a woman, punching her in the head and trying to get into her car.

The woman fights back and a witness tries helping, but Munoz gains control of the car and puts it in reverse, momentarily dragging the woman.

She was hospitalized with a hand injury and has been released, Osborn said.

A witness momentarily followed Munoz but lost him, Osborn said.

Troopers, unaware of the carjacking, spotted Munoz driving recklessly south on U.S. 95 near downtown Las Vegas and tried to pull him over, Osborn said.

Munoz took off, weaving in and out of morning traffic and speeding over 100 mph, Osborn said. The troopers who initially spotted him only followed him for about 80 seconds.

Munoz smashed into a car at Charleston Boulevard, and when Dudley spotted him near Boulder Highway, the car’s front tire had “disintegrated,” Osborn said. The chase continued, and Munoz led troopers to Sunset Road, where he exited briefly before hopping back onto the freeway.

Munoz again exited at Auto Show Drive and abruptly went over a median into the service area at Findlay Cadillac, 993 Auto Show Drive, Osborn said.

Surveillance images captured Munoz running from the car toward an SUV in the dealership’s service area and throwing an elderly man in the driver’s seat to the ground.

People go to the man’s aid and gather around the driver’s side of the vehicle. That’s when Dudley comes into frame, giving Munoz commands to stop.

Munoz does not comply and is shot through the SUV’s window, Osborn said. He died Thursday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Metro Police is conducting the shooting investigation and hasn’t determined what Munoz, a Glendale, Ariz., resident, was doing in Las Vegas, Osborn said.

Authorities believe Munoz, who has an Arizona criminal history for robbery, kidnapping and fleeing from law enforcement, was not in Las Vegas for more than two days, Osborn said.

His family is being interviewed, Osborn said. Munoz twice had served time in prison and had violated parole after his last release in December, he said.

There was no weapon found at the scene, Osborn said.

Munoz did not have a history of mental illness, and police are waiting on toxicology results to determine if Munoz was under the influence of any substances, Osborn said.

Dudley, a 17-year veteran of the patrol, is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues, Osborn said.