4 indicted in Las Vegas towing scam that netted $2 million

A grand jury has indicted four Las Vegas men on 21 felony counts accusing them of operating a fraudulent towing operation that netted them at least $2 million.

A Clark County grand jury handed up the indictment Tuesday charging 37-year-old Robert Milk, 53-year-old Curtis Acree, 42-year-old Roosevelt Warren and 65-year-old Kenneth Johnson.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt says his office's fraud unit gathered evidence that shows the men filed false documents with the state claiming they had notified owners of liens before towing their vehicles and then selling the vehicles at auction.

The indictment says the lienholders never actually received any notice of the tow or subsequent auction by the tow company. It says the four men allegedly operated the scam from July 2013 until January 2015.