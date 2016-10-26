Man convicted of helping Strip shooter charged with lewdness with a minor

A former Nevada Department of Corrections officer convicted of accepting bribes to smuggle contraband into a prison now faces child lewdness charges in a new case, according to the Nevada attorney general's office.

Derland Blake, 32, pleaded guilty last year to taking bribes to help Ammar Harris escape from the High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs, officials said. His probation is revoked as a result of the new charges and he will head to prison.

Authorities said Blake, a North Las Vegas resident, took bribes to smuggle items such as cell phones into the prison as part of a plot to help Harris break out.

Harris received three life sentences earlier this year for a fatal shooting and crash that left three people dead in an early-morning incident on the Strip in 2013.

Blake was sentenced to 24 to 60 months last year, but the judge suspended the sentence and placed him on five years of probation.

The new allegations against Blake involve lewdness with a child under 14, for which Blake is facing three charges. District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney today ordered his probation revoked and imposed a prison sentence of two to three years for the earlier conviction.

Further information on the lewdness case was not made available.