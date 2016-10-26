Metro makes eight DUI arrests at overnight checkpoint

Eight drivers were arrested at an east valley DUI checkpoint between Tuesday night and early this morning, according to Metro Police.

The checkpoint, staffed by 43 Metro personnel, was in place from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. today at Boulder Highway and Mayorga Street, police said.

Of 2,550 drivers stopped, 50 were tested and eight were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. One person was cited for possession of a controlled substance and three citations were issued, police said.

“The checkpoint focused on identifying drug and alcohol impaired drivers to include juveniles, young adults, and older adults, before they get involved in a collision, thereby increasing the safety for all Southern Nevada motorists,” police said in a statement.