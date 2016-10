Over 10,000 NV Energy customers without power for about an hour

More than 10,000 people were without power for about an hour this morning after an equipment failure, NV Energy spokesman Mark Severts said.

Seven main distribution lines lost power when the transmission circuit at a substation near Sahara Avenue went down about 6:30 a.m., he said.

Power was restored to five of the lines by about 7:20 a.m. and the remaining two lines were back in service about 10 minutes later, Severts said.