Police investigating reports of gunfire at apartment complex

Metro Police are investigating reports of gunfire at a central valley apartment complex this afternoon, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

No injuries have been reported, she said.

Police received multiple calls about 1:30 p.m. of one or two people shooting into an apartment at Karen Avenue and Van Patten Street, near the Las Vegas Country Club, Meltzer said. Some vehicles also may have been struck, Meltzer said.

No arrests have been announced, and more details were not immediately available.