Woman dead on sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the head

Metro Police say they are investigating a homicide in the central valley after a woman was found dead early today on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the head.

Gunshots were reported about 12:45 a.m. on Quartz Lane, near Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive, Lt. David Gordon said.

Police found the woman in her early 20s lying on the sidewalk, and she was pronounced dead on the scene, Gordon said. Investigators said they believe the victim knew her attacker.

Witnesses saw a gray, four-door car make a U-turn and leave the area, but it has not been determined if the vehicle was involved, Gordon said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.