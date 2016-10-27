Detectives hope to ID shooting victim by tattoos

Homicide detectives are hoping tattoos will help them identify a woman found shot to death early Wednesday on a central valley sidewalk, Metro Police said.

Police today released photos of the woman’s tattoos — a butterfly on her left breast and a bird on her right shoulder with the words “love,” “faith” and “serenity” inked around it.

The victim was described as black and in her early 20s.

The woman’s body was found after police responded about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to reports of gunshots on Quartz Lane, near Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive, police said.

Witnesses saw a gray, four-door car make a U-turn and drive away from the area about the time two shots were fired, police said. Police said they didn’t know if the driver was a suspect or a witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.