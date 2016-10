Metro Police: Two bodies discovered in home near 215 Beltway

Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a west valley home.

Officers were dispatched about 12:40 p.m. to the 4000 block of South Hualapai Way, near the 215 Beltway, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.