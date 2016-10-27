Las Vegas Sun

October 27, 2016

Nevada casino revenue up 4 percent in September

LAS VEGAS — State officials say Nevada gambling revenue was up almost 4 percent in September after Las Vegas Strip revenues showed healthy gains.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday that the state's casinos won nearly $949 million in September.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up more than 7 percent year-over-year, to $543 million. Downtown Las Vegas winnings notched up 4 percent to $49 million.

Reno casino revenue grew 2 percent to $54 million.

South Lake Tahoe revenue also rose 2 percent to $22 million in September.

The state collected $63 million in tax money based off the September winnings, which is up 9 percent from the same time last year.

