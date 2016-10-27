Overwhelming defense leads Virgin Valley to 20-0 win over Sunrise Mountain

Virgin Valley rode its dominant defense to the No. 1 seed in the 3A Division this year, and tonight was no different as the Bulldogs suffocated Sunrise Mountain.

A week ago, Sunrise Mountain scored 49 points against a solid Cheyenne defense, but it couldn’t muster a single score in Virgin Valley’s 20-0 win in the first round of the playoffs.

“Our defense is just so good,” coach Yori Ludvigson said. “We are just a blue collar bunch of guys, and I don’t think people realize how good we are up front.”

After tonight’s game, it’s safe to assume the Miners understand, with Sunrise Mountain held to minus-75 rushing yards.

“Our boys up front are good; especially Chase Henderson,” Ludvigson said, mentioning the defensive tackle who has drawn interest from UNR and Utah State. “He’s going to be playing big-time ball somewhere.”

Jayden Perkins had another big night, with 172 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Hogan Fowles returned to the lineup after missing games down the stretch due to injury and completed four of five passes for 32 yards.

Next up for the Bulldogs in the second round is Chaparral — a rematch after a 13-7 win for Virgin Valley on Oct. 14.

“People said we would have a hard time with Sunrise because it’s hard to beat them the second time, but we handled business,” Ludvigson said. “I have great coaches and our defensive game plan will be solid.”