Silverado’s Misipeka runs over the defense in win against Coronado

Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka ran roughshod over Coronado to lead the Skyhawks to a 41-13 win tonight.

Misipeka finished with 21 carries for 310 yards and three touchdowns as Silverado improved to 7-2 on the season.

The senior back is now third in the valley in rushing touchdowns, with 18 this year.

Quarterback Christian Baltodano completed only three passes but found Cameron Wiley for a 25-yard score in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Skyhawks.

With the win, Silverado finished third in the Southeast league and will play Las Vegas High next Friday in the first round of the playoffs.