Las Vegas Sun

October 28, 2016

Currently: 71° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Silverado’s Misipeka runs over the defense in win against Coronado

Image

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Silverado High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Ryan Scoggins, Franco Rodriguez, and Cody Marr.

By (contact)

Related content

Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka ran roughshod over Coronado to lead the Skyhawks to a 41-13 win tonight.

Misipeka finished with 21 carries for 310 yards and three touchdowns as Silverado improved to 7-2 on the season.

The senior back is now third in the valley in rushing touchdowns, with 18 this year.

Quarterback Christian Baltodano completed only three passes but found Cameron Wiley for a 25-yard score in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Skyhawks.

With the win, Silverado finished third in the Southeast league and will play Las Vegas High next Friday in the first round of the playoffs.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy