Teen suffers critical injuries in rollover crash in NE Las Vegas

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a single vehicle rollover crash Wednesday evening near East Carey Avenue and North Christy Lane, Metro Police reported.

The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. after the teen, who was driving a 2001 Caravan Dodge west on Carey, failed to stop at a stop sign, police said.

The minivan then left the roadway before plowing into a fence and striking a brick masonry post and rolling over, police said.

The driver was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.