Donald Trump rally scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump is scheduled to address a rally Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.

The candidate's website says the event will take place at 11 a.m. at The Venetian, which is owned by Sheldon Adelson, who has donated to pro-Trump groups.

Doors open at 8 a.m.

Trump's visit comes after planned stops Saturday in Golden, Colo., and Phoenix. His son Eric is in Nevada on Friday for campaign stops.

Nevada is almost halfway through its early voting period, and Democrats have a significant turnout lead over Republicans so far in the swing state.