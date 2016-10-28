Pakistani police, opposition supporters clash in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani police have charged with batons and fired tear gas at stone-throwing supporters of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan who are rallying in Islamabad in defiance of a government-imposed ban on demonstrations.

The clashes erupted on Friday as supporters of Khan's opposition party were making their way toward his residence in for the rally.

The violence prompted Khan to announce he will go head will a planned "million men" march on Nov. 2 in Islamabad to force the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign.

Pressure has mounted on Sharif to quit since his family members were named as holders of offshore bank accounts in leaked documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

Sharif has refused to quit but says he'll face investigations to prove he and his family aren't involved in corruption.