Las Vegas pair found dead at apartment identified

A man and a woman whose bodies were discovered in a west valley apartment complex have been identified as Sydney Elysse Land and Nehemiah Kauffman, both 21 and of Las Vegas.

Information on how the pair died wasn't available, but investigators suspect foul play and were searching for two unidentified men who may have been involved, Metro Police said Friday. Land and Kauffman reportedly were dating.

Metro Capt. Jason Letkiewicz said Thursday shortly after the discovery that it appeared Kauffman had been shot.

Officers were called to Union Apartment Homes, at 4550 S. Hualapai Way south of Flamingo Road, about 12:40 p.m. after a man checking on his friend's well-being discovered both bodies and called police, Letkiewicz said.

A murder-suicide hadn't been ruled out, but it appears unlikely, Letkiewicz said. There was no indication of a break-in.

Evidence suggests the pair had been dead several hours, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.