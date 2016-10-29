Woman arrested in man’s shooting near Fremont Street

A man was wounded and a woman was arrested in a central valley shooting this morning near Fremont Street and Oakey Boulevard.

The man, who was shot three times, drove himself to a shopping center, where he was picked up by a medical crew and taken to University Medical Center in stable condition, Metro Lt Grant Rogers said.

The shooting, which followed a fight, was reported about 9 a.m. at an apartment complex at 2775 Fremont, Rogers said. A woman deemed a person of interest has been arrested.