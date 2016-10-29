Woman sought in dust-up at Trump’s Hollywood star

Richard Vogel / Associated Press

Los Angeles police are looking for a Donald Trump supporter who was harassed and fell to the ground as she apparently protected the presidential candidate's Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

A video uploaded to YouTube Thursday shows the woman displaying pro-Trump signs complaining about immigrants and President Barack Obama, The Los Angeles Times reported, (http://lat.ms/2elP7EV).

A man bumps against her, she pushes back and falls to the ground, staying there as the crowd jeers.

The video prompted angry calls to police asking why they didn't intervene.

LAPD Officer Tony Im said Friday that the woman incited the crowd with racial slurs and police at the scene "kept the peace."

He said police will look for the woman to interview her.

"We had a lot of people upset that we didn't do anything," Im said. "If she's a victim, she has a right to come forward."

Koali Fikator, who shot and posted the video, wrote on YouTube that the woman told the crowd to "let her be" when some offered help and that she eventually got up and made a new sign disparaging Mexicans and urging people to vote for Trump.

Trump attorney Michael Cohen tweeted Friday that he's also looking for the woman, saying Trump "has a gift for her."

A man with a sledgehammer destroyed Trump's star Wednesday. It's being repaired.

The man accused of destroying the star, Jamie Otis, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony vandalism and released on bail.

After Wednesday's pre-dawn attack, he told Deadline Hollywood that he originally intended to remove the star. He said he wanted to auction it off to raise funds for women accusing the presidential candidate of groping them. Trump has denied the groping allegations.