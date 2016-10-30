Casino promotions: Oct. 20-Nov. 5

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

MAIN STREET STATION

Point multipliers

Date: Oct. 31

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on slots, and 7x points on video poker. Must live in “890” or “891” ZIP code to receive bonus multipliers.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

• • •

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it doesn’t hit.

• • •

Wheel of Fortune Free Pull

Date: Dec. 30

Information: Visit a kiosk for a voucher between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Play between 5 and 7 p.m.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6 or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

• • •

Grand Seniors

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive 5x points all day. Monthly 50,000-point drawing.

• • •

Multiplier Mondays

Date: Mondays

Information: Receive point multipliers and bonus entries for drawings based on tier status. Valid only for current monthly promotions.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Progressive point multiplier

Date: Mondays in October

Information: Earn 100 base points every Monday to qualify. Multiplier gets higher each Monday. Top multiplier is 15x points.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

$750,000 Gridiron Glory football contest

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: First-place winner receives $10,000, and there’s $100,000 in postseason cash guaranteed.

• • •

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Slot tournament

Date: Oct. 30

Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $2,500 each week. The first entry is free with a loyalty card. Up to four more entries may be earned per tournament day.

• • •

Giving Thanks giveaway

Date: Select Thursdays in November

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points and receive a free gift. Earn 200 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. On Nov. 3 the gift is Sutter Home pinot grigio, on Nov. 10 it’s Sutter Home pinot noir, and on Nov. 17, it’s Sutter Home moscato. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. Maximum of two gifts per day.

• • •

BOULDER STATION

New members

Date: October

Information: Earn 100 points and receive a free mystery gift, earn 200 points and receive a free breakfast or lunch buffet, and earn 300 points and receive a free dinner or brunch buffet. All points to qualify for these offers must be earned within the first 24 hours of signing up for the Boarding Pass program.

• • •

CALIFORNIA and MAIN STREET STATION

Point multipliers

Date: Oct. 31

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on slots and 7x points on video poker. Must live in “890” or “891” ZIP code to receive bonus multipliers.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Pie giveaway

Date: Select Thursdays in November

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 points and get a free pie. Earn 300 more points and receive another. Keep the points. On Nov. 3, choose coconut or banana creme; the Nov. 10 pie choice is chocolate crème or sweet potato; and on Nov. 17, the gift is apple pie. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members. Maximum of two gifts per day.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Gift giveaway

Date: Select dates in November

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. On Nov. 1, guests have a choice of coconut or banana crème pie; on Nov. 8, guests can choose between chocolate crème or sweet potato pie; and on Nov. 15, the gift is lattice apple pie. On Nov. 3, guests can receive a choice of Tisdale merlot or pinot grigio. On Nov. 10, the choice is Tisdale moscato or sweet red, and on Nov. 17, the choice is Tisdale cabarnet sauvignon or white zinfandel. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. Maximum of two gifts per day.

• • •

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Beat the Boss giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in November

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Receive entries by playing table games; earn 2x entries every Sunday and Monday. Win up to $2,500 in promotional chips.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES

$500,000 Pick the Pros football contest

Date: Ongoing

Information: Each week, $30,000 will be awarded with a minimum of $10,000 guaranteed for each first-place winner.

• • •

STRATOSPHERE

Holiday Cash

Date: Nov. 1-Dec. 23

Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.

• • •

Million Point giveaway

Date: Wednesdays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 17

Information: Drawings are 8 p.m. Saturdays. Ten players will win 100,000 points.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Jackpot bonus

Date: Ongoing

Information: Qualifying jackpots of $200 or more will receive a bonus, ranging from slot play, gift cards and more.

• • •

Gridiron Glory Football Contest

Date: Ongoing

Information: Up to $15,000 is paid out weekly. Guests can win $10,000 by picking the winners of each game.

• • •

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

• • •

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

• • •

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive a free ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

• • •

ELDORADO

Fridays Wheel Frenzy

Date: Fridays

Time: Hourly, 4:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.

• • •

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

• • •

Cash Slide

Date: Thursdays

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.

• • •

Hit and Spin

Date: Mondays

Information: Players using their loyalty cards who win qualifying spins on a reel machine can get a ticket to spin the prize wheel and win up to $100.

• • •

Food credit

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 500 points to receive a $10 food credit voucher.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 7x points on video poker and multigame machines.

• • •

WILDFIRE

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S

Cash & Prizes Harvest Drawings

Date: Nov. 1-19

Time: Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 1,000 base points to get a drawing entry and pull tab instant prize worth up to $5,000. Five winners at each drawing. Top prize is $5,000.

• • •

Rake in the Cash

Date: Nov. 22-30

Information: Earn 1,000 base points to play kiosk game. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

ALIANTE

Carnival Extravaganza kiosk game

Date: Nov. 1-30

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet for a swipe each day. Win up to $2,500 in play.

• • •

$73,000 Carnival Drawings

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: There will be 25 names drawn at each session. Four guests will have a chance to participate in the Aliante Carnival Stage Game. Other participants will win $100 in slot play. The prize will double at the 9:15 p.m. drawing.

• • •

Pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for each. Guests will have choice of pumpkin, apple or cherry pie.

• • •

Wine giveaway

Date: Nov. 23

Information: Earn 200 points for each gift. Guests will have the choice of Pinot Noir or Riesling.

• • •

Thanksgiving multiplier

Date: Nov. 24

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 12x on reels.

• • •

$2,500 Senior Slot Tournament

Date: Nov. 8

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Information: Open to club members 50 and older.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in November

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

• • •

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in November

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

• • •

Weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Friday nights in November

Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.

• • •

Amy Miller Throw Blanket giveaway

Date: Nov. 3 or 4

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points to receive an Amy Miller throw blanket.

• • •

Wine giveaway

Date: Nov. 17 or 18

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points to receive a bottle of wine.

• • •

Pumpkin pie giveaway

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points to receive a pie.

• • •

$400,000 Kachingko Drawings

Date: Saturdays in November

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Five players will be selected for a chance to win up to $100,000. To participate, players must earn 100 slot points to gain 10 drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Additionally, guests that have an average bet of $25 for one hour on a table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned every Monday-Wednesday

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem $25 cash back for every 15,000 slot points earned. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 7x points on video poker and multigame machines and 11x points on reels.

• • •

$25,00 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.

• • •

GOLDEN NUGGET

New player rewards

Date: Ongoing

Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Rolling For Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Food bonus

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Professional Football Team Jersey drawing

Date: Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: One poker player will be randomly selected to win a professional football jersey.

• • •

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

• • •

MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN

Happy-hour specials

Date: Daily

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.