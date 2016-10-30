How to peel garlic in 30 seconds

About Rick Moonen Rick Moonen is a renowned Las Vegas chef, champion of sustainable fishing practices and finalist in the second season of Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters.”

Looking for a way to peel a head of garlic quickly, without the stench on your hands and under your fingernails? Look no further. Chef Rick Moonen of Rx Boiler Room and RM Seafood shares his secret to peeling a head of garlic in thirty seconds, no knife or cutting board required. The best part? Your hands can stay odor-free and your kitchen counters stay free of peels.

What you need: head of garlic, two large stainless steel bowls, identical in size, kitchen towl.

1. Place a head of garlic on a kitchen towel on a counter, and smash it with the palm of your hand, pressing it down into the towel. This will separate the pieces of garlic.

2. Place the pieces of garlic, skins and all, in one of the bowls. According the Moonen, the size does matter. Too small and there won’t be enough impact while shaking the garlic heads.

3. Place the empty stainless steel bowl on top of the other, creating a seal between the two. Shake vigorously.

4. Remove top bowl. Garlic will be peeled and separated. Sift out the pieces of garlic and discard the rest.

Tip: Be sure the garlic was not stored in the refrigerator. Moisture will make the skin of the garlic adhere to cloves and impossible to separate while shaking. Store at room temperature the day before use.