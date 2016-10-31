Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in east valley

A pedestrian was killed in the east valley Monday after being hit by an SUV, Metro Police said.

Police responded to the 2800 block of South Lamb Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, about 3:30 p.m., Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez said in a release. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

The SUV driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities, Rodriguez said. Traffic in the residential area was closed temporarily.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.