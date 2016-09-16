Friday Night Roundup: Faith Lutheran, Silverado is a battle of teams coached by former NFL players

The high school football game tonight between Faith Lutheran and host Silverado features two coaches with much in common.

Faith Lutheran’s Vernon Fox and Silverado’s Randall Cunningham are both former NFL players who have found their niche coaching high school football in Las Vegas. And both are men of God, dedicated to the ministry at their churches.

A post on the Faith Lutheran team’s Twitter account does the math: 15 years of coaching, 24 years in the NFL and 30 years of ministry. They also share a similar coaching style — each is overly calm on game day, rarely yelling.

Fox, in his fourth season, led the Crusaders to the 2013 state championship. Cunningham, the pastor at Remnant Ministries, helped Silverado reach the Sunrise Regional semifinals last fall in his first season. This year, it is 2-0 and have given up just six points.

But it’s not the lone game of interest on the night.

Undefeated Las Vegas and Centennial get together in a battle of top-10 teams, and Palo Verde visits Foothill in a battle of respected programs trying to snap two-game losing streaks. Also, Legacy visits Coronado is what could be the closest game of the night.

In the 3A classification, perennial power Moapa Valley looks to get back on track against visiting Mojave after a lopsided defeat last week. Chaparral visits Pahrump Valley, and Boulder City takes on host Valley.

Tonight’s games are sandwiched between two marquee showdowns. Last night, Liberty easily handled Desert Pines in a highly anticipated nonleague game. Saturday, seven-time defending state championship Bishop Gorman hosts Kahuku of Hawaii in a game that sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale.

We’ll keep everyone posted as scores become final. Send us your game information and photos of Twitter using #702hsfb and #sunstandout

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21