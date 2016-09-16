Metro Police motorcycle officer hurt in pre-dawn crash

Authorities say a Las Vegas police motorcycle officer has been injured in a crash.

Police say the officer was on the motorcycle when it was struck from behind a little after 4 a.m. Friday near an intersection several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

KLAS-TV reports the officer was conscious and speaking with medics when he was taken to University Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

The driver of the car wasn't hurt, and remained at the scene.

The intersection at Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive was closed during the investigation.