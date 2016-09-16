Leavitt carries Moapa Valley football to win against Mojave

Jacob Leavitt rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns today for the Moapa Valley High football team, helping it score 21 unanswered points to open the second half in a 34-19 win against visiting Mojave.

Moapa Valley jumped out to a quick 13-0 advantage, but Mojave evened the score by halftime.

“We are our own worst enemy sometimes,” Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis said.

Daxton Longman completed 10-of-18 passes for 151 yards and two touchdown for Moapa Valley, connecting with Derek Reese and Dayton Wolfley hauling in the scoring strikes.

The Pirates, who last season lost in the state championship game, improved to 2-2 on the season. Their roster of inexperienced players are making improvements, Lewis said.

“We are slowly getting there,” he said.

