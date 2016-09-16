Las Vegas Sun

September 17, 2016

Leavitt carries Moapa Valley football to win against Mojave

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Moapa Valley High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Cameron Larsen, Dalyn Leavitt and Dayton Wolfley.

Jacob Leavitt rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns today for the Moapa Valley High football team, helping it score 21 unanswered points to open the second half in a 34-19 win against visiting Mojave.

Moapa Valley jumped out to a quick 13-0 advantage, but Mojave evened the score by halftime.

“We are our own worst enemy sometimes,” Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis said.

Daxton Longman completed 10-of-18 passes for 151 yards and two touchdown for Moapa Valley, connecting with Derek Reese and Dayton Wolfley hauling in the scoring strikes.

The Pirates, who last season lost in the state championship game, improved to 2-2 on the season. Their roster of inexperienced players are making improvements, Lewis said.

“We are slowly getting there,” he said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

