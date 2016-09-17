1 dead, several hurt in crash at Tropicana and Koval

Metro Police say a driver is dead after causing a chain-reaction crash in a Las Vegas intersection.

Authorities say the collision occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday at Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

According to witnesses, a BMW sideswiped another vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The BMW then continued into the intersection, hitting the front of a passenger car that was in the process of turning left.

The impact caused that car to slide into another car, which then hit the car behind it.

Police say the male BMW driver, who was in his 40s, was not using a seat belt and died at the scene.

There were 11 occupants in all among the other vehicles.

Five were taken to the hospital for minor or moderate injuries.