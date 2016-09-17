Motorcyclist seriously injured in Henderson crash

A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries when he slammed into the back of a truck in Henderson about 2 p.m. today, according to city police.

Westbound Horizon Drive near Pacific Avenue is expected to remain shut down until about 4:30 p.m., Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The motorcyclist, who rear-ended the truck, was taken to University Medical Center with severe injuries, Richards said. No one else was injured.

Further details were not available.