September 17, 2016

Sierra Vista blanks Eldorado, 70-0

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Sierra Vista High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun's high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Lopaka Kolone, Chevy Eliu, and Damaen Bentley.

Bryan LaGrange, Isaiah Zavala, Jaxson Zibert and Tristen Jimenez each scored two touchdowns as the Sierra Vista Mountain Lions defeated the Eldorado Sundevils, 70-0.

Damean Bentley returned an interception for a touchdown in the one-sided affair and also rushed for a touchdown for Sierra Vista.

The visiting Mountain Lions led 42-0 at the half, and the game featured a running clock during the second half.

Sierra Vista (3-0) opens conference play at Clark High School next week. Eldorado (0-3) travels to Green Valley.

“We’re pleased with the win, we played as we expected to,” Sierra Vista coach John Foss said after Friday’s game. “We’re moving forward and looking forward to next week.”

