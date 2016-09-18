Las Vegas Sun

September 18, 2016

Coroner IDs man, 23, killed Saturday in motorcycle wreck

A man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in the northeast valley has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Drake Reynolds, 23, of Las Vegas. He died of multiple blunt-force injuries, officials said.

The crash happened about 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Eastern and Owens avenues, according to Metro Police.

No other vehicles were involved, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, police said. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist had been speeding and riding wheelies before the crash, police said.

Reynolds was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash resulted in the 77th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

