Khris Davis homers twice as A’s beat AL-best Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Khris Davis homered twice, giving him 40 for the season, and the Oakland Athletics beat Texas 5-2 on Sunday to keep the Rangers from moving closer to the AL West title.

Davis is the first A's player to hit 40 homers since Jason Giambi had 43 in 2000. Davis has 10 homers in 15 games against the Rangers.

With two weeks left in the regular season, the magic number for the AL-leading Rangers (88-62) to clinch the division title remained at five games. Seattle and Houston, who were playing against each other Sunday, started the day tied for second in the AL West.

While already guaranteed consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2007-09, the A's (66-83) won two of three in Texas to wrap up a 6-1 road trip in which they scored 65 runs.

Ross Detwiler (2-3) went 5 1/3 innings and limited the Rangers to two runs. The left-hander had gone 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in his previous six games for the A's.

Ryan Dull pitched the ninth for his third save in five chances.

Rangers veteran right-hander Colby Lewis (6-3) allowed three runs while throwing 92 pitches (48 strikes) in 5 1/3 innings in only his second start since a two-month stay on the disabled list because of a strained right lat. He struck out four while allowing three hits and five walks.

When Davis lined a solo shot to left field in the fourth off Lewis, the slugger matched Oakland's team record for homers against the Rangers. Reggie Jackson was with the A's when he hit nine against Texas in 1974.

Davis broke that mark when he went the opposite way in the eighth, a two-run shot to right off Keone Kela that also pushed his RBI total to 99.

Texas got its runs with four consecutive hits off Detwiler with one out in the third.

Robinson Chirinos had a double and scored on a single by Delino DeShields, who got to third on a hit by Carlos Gomez before going home when Ian Desmond hit a sharp grounder that ricocheted of Detwiler's knee into foul territory for a 2-0 lead.

It was the 17th start overall this season for Lewis, the 36-year-old right-hander looking to pitch in the postseason again. Lewis is 4-1 with a 2.34 ERA in eight postseason starts for the Rangers, including Game 6 of the 2010 AL Championship Series that clinched the franchise's first World Series berth.

Lewis had three walks in the sixth, the last to Marcus Semien with the bases loaded to force in a run and tie the game at 2. The A's went ahead when Renato Nunez greeted reliever Alex Claudio with a fielder's choice grounder that drove in a run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Sonny Gray (strained right forearm) is expected to throw another bullpen session Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Oakland starts its final homestand of the season on Monday night against Houston.

Rangers: Texas stays home with lefty Martin Perez (10-10), who has a 1.96 ERA his past three starts, starting the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.