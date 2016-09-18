Recipe: Bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers

Courtesy of Aliante

Jalapeño poppers are a hit at football-watching parties, summer barbecues and any number of other fiestas. Add bacon and you’ll have a hard time getting your guests to stop snacking long enough to socialize. “This version is approachable and easy for the most novice of chefs, but the result is nothing less than delicious,” said George Jacquez, executive chef at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa.

Ingredients(makes 30)

• 1 1/2 lbs cream cheese

• 8 oz queso Oaxaca

• 10 bacon strips

• 30 fresh jalapeño peppers

• 1 cup mayonaisse

• 2 oz chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

• 1/4 cup light sour cream

• 1 1/2 tsp skim milk

• 1 tomato, chopped

• chives, chopped

Directions

1. In a hot sauté pan, place the bacon and render the fat until crispy.

2. Deep fry the jalapeños in a fryer for 3 seconds, just enough for them to blister. Set aside and cover for 2 minutes, then peel. Open length-wise, remove seeds and set aside.

3. Mix the cream cheese, queso Oaxaca, bacon and chipotle powder. Stuff the jalapenos with the mixture and wrap the jalapeño with the bacon.

4. Insert a toothpick to hold the bacon.

5. Mix mayonnaise and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce to make a chipotle aioli, and set aside. Mix the sour cream and skim milk for sour cream drizzle, and set aside.

6. Drizzle both the chipotle aioli and the sour cream on top of the jalapeño peppers.

7. Garnish with chopped tomatoes and chives.