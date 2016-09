Scooter rider critically injured in crash with Jeep

A scooter rider was critically injured in a crash involving a Jeep this morning, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened about 10:10 a.m. in the area of North 21st Street and Searles Avenue, near Rancho High School, police said. The scooter rider was taken to an area hospital, police said.

The intersection was shut down, police said.

No other details were available.