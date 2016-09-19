2 people shot at McCarran parking garage, police say

Authorities are investigating a domestic-violence-related shooting at a McCarran International Airport parking lot this evening, according to Metro Police.

The Clark County Fire Department and Metro Police responded to the airport just before 6 p.m., according to call logs.

Officials said that two people were shot in a parking structure and that it was a domestic incident.

The victims were conscious when they were transported to Sunrise Hospital with unknown injuries, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon said.

Information on the whereabouts of the shooter was not immediately available, although the suspect was no longer on airport property as of about 7 p.m., according to a McCarran tweet attributed to Metro.

Airport officials said that the sixth floor of the Terminal 1 garage is closed but all other parking areas and roadways are open. The airport connector to the 215 Beltway was closed for a time but was reopened as of 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.