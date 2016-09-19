Las Vegas Sun

September 19, 2016

Six injured in five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police

Six people were transported to the hospital in a five-vehicle crash at Carey Avenue and Commerce Street on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Police say speed may have been a factor in a five-vehicle crash that injured six people at a busy crossroads in North Las Vegas.

Officer Aaron Patty says two people taken to the hospital appeared to have serious injuries after the 10:20 a.m. Monday wreck at Carey Avenue and Commerce Street.

Patty says a moped was destroyed, a Honda Fit overturned, and a Jeep SUV, and two other sedans were involved in the crash.

The identities of the people involved weren't immediately made public.

Patty says at least one vehicle may have been speeding before the crash.

No one was immediately arrested, but police closed the area for several hours to investigate the crash.

