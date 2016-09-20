Las Vegas Sun

September 20, 2016

Albert Faccinto Sr., who gave scores their start in gaming, dies at 91

Albert Faccinto Sr. on June 30, 1977.

Albert “Mokie” Faccinto Sr., one of the founding executives of Caesars Palace in the mid-1960s, who as casino manager was credited with giving hundreds of Las Vegans their first gaming jobs, died late last week. He was 91.

The family announced his death through spokesman Alan Mann. No further details were immediately available. Services are pending.

Faccinto was the father of Albert “Big Al” Faccinto Jr., president of international marketing for MGM Resorts International.

Faccinto Sr. was considered one of the most powerful casino figures on the Strip in the 1960s and ‘70s. He gave scores of people their starts in the gaming industry, some of whom became key casino executives, including his son.

Faccinto Sr., along with his late wife, Helen Ann “Herky” Faccinto, were among the earliest supporters of — and donors to — the efforts to create Bishop Gorman High School, where Faccinto Jr. was a three-sport letterman, before graduating in 1968.

Faccinto Sr. helped open Caesars Palace in 1966, serving as one of five gaming operations assistants to original casino manager Jerry Zarowitz. By 1971, he was promoted to casino manager.

Faccinto Sr., a native of Steubenville, Ohio, retired from Caesars Palace in 1985.

Faccinto Sr. and his wife had four children. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

