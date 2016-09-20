Las Vegas Sun

September 20, 2016

Firefighters battle blaze behind former fast-food restaurant

Firefighters closed Lake Mead Boulevard from Bruce to McDaniels streets as they battled a building fire this morning, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire started about 9 a.m. in a portable building behind what was formerly a Wendy’s restaurant at 1614 Lake Mead Blvd., officials said. As of 9:45 a.m., the fire was under control but not completely out, Capt. Cedric Williams said.

Williams said that the street was expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Nobody was injured, he said.

