Motorcyclist killed in west-valley crash with SUV

A motorcyclist who ran a red light at a west valley intersection this evening was killed, according to Lt. David Gordon.

A woman driving an SUV that collided with the off-road motorcycle was hospitalized with injuries not deemed life-threatening, Gordon said.

Officers were called shortly before 7 p.m. to Alta Way and Hualapai Way, he said. The motorcyclist, who was only described as being male, died at the scene.

Traffic was shut down 300 feet in every direction and isn't expected to reopen at least until 11:30 p.m., Gordon said. Commuters should seek alternate routes.