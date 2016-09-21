Board names new head of Nevada health insurance exchange

CARSON CITY — A veteran state employee has been named head of Nevada’s 88,000-member health insurance exchange.

The board of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Tuesday picked Heather Korbulic as executive director to replace Bruce Gilbert, who resigned to take a job in Ohio.

Korbulic is chief operations officer of the exchange.

Dr. Florence Jameson, chairwoman of the health exchange board, said Korbulic has an intimate understanding of the policies, programs and operations of the system.