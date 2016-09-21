Body pulled from Colorado River may be missing river guide

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park say a body has been pulled from the Colorado River and it's believed to that of a missing guide from a commercial trip.

They say 34-year-old Joshua Tourjee of Moab, Utah, was reported missing on Sept. 12 after he didn't return to camp after visiting a neighboring river camp.

Tourjee was working as a guide for OARS.

The National Park Service conducted a search and rescue operation for several days.

Officials say a body was located Tuesday by park personnel.

It was recovered Wednesday and transported to the rim by helicopter, then transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Based on evidence found with the body, park officials say it's believed to be that of Tourjee but the medical examiner will confirm positive identification.