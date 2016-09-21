Ominous clouds but little rain in Southern Nevada

The clouds over the Las Vegas Valley this evening brought nothing more than a few sprinkles and a hefty rainbow, according to the National Weather Service.

A weather system out of California is expected to bring gusty conditions on Thursday, prompting the weather service to issue a wind advisory from the afternoon into the evening, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

The moist conditions, which brought sprinkles to Henderson today, weren't expected to stay in the valley past tonight, Wolcott said.

Temperatures peaked at 84 degrees this afternoon and are expected to stay in the 80s through the rest of the week, he said.