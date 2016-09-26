Las Vegas Sun

September 26, 2016

Arkansas deputy kills armed man acting erratically on porch

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man on a porch after a woman called to complain that the man was armed and acting erratically.

Pulaski County sheriff's spokesman Capt. Carl Minden said the deputy spoke to the man early Monday but couldn't convince him to put down the weapon. Minden told television station KTHV in Little Rock that, at some point in their conversation, the deputy shot the man.

Minden said the man's identity was known but he didn't release it. The spokesman also didn't release the name of the deputy involved.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred in a rural section of Pulaski County about seven miles west of Little Rock.

