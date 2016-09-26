Erquiaga leaving governor’s staff to join dropout prevention group

CARSON CITY — Dale Erquiaga has resigned as chief strategy officer to Gov. Brian Sandoval, the third top job he has held in the administration.

Erquiaga has been named president and chief executive officer for Community in Schools, an organization that seeks to prevent students from dropping out of school.

Erquiaga was initially a top aide in the governor’s office and resigned to join his family in

Arizona. He was later appointed state superintendent of public instruction by Sandoval. Then he transferred to his present position.

The appointment at Community in Schools was announced by the organization’s board chairwoman, Elaine Wynn, who is also president of the Nevada State Board of Education. The organization is based in Arlington, Va., and has worked with 2,300 schools in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

Sandoval said Erquiaga was one of the architects of a 2015 educational program that sent extra money to public schools from a $1.5 billion tax increase.

Sandoval said Erquiaga’s new job “will allow him to help more underprivileged and at-risk students to remain in school.” The governor said Erquiaga has been one of his closest friends and one of his top advisors.