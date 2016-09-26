Police ID suspect in fatal shooting at Starbucks

The suspect in a fatal shooting Sunday at a southwest valley Starbucks has been identified as Pedro Jose Garcia, 34, according to Metro Police.

Garcia was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of open murder, robbery, burglary and discharging a gun into an occupied building, according to jail logs.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 7260 S. Rainbow Blvd., near Warm Springs Road. Garcia became agitated after his credit card was declined at the drive-thru and went inside, where he got into an argument with another customer, police said.

He shot the man in the chest and fired two rounds into the air, threatening to shoot other people, police said. There were about a dozen people in the store, but nobody else was injured before officers showed up and arrested Garcia, police said.

The victim, who police said was in his 40s, was taken to Spring Valley Hospital, where he died. His name will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Garcia was being held without bail. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday morning.

After he was arrested, Garcia told officers there was a bomb in a backpack he left outside the coffee shop, but no explosives were found, police said.