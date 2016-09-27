Boyd completes $380 million acquisition of Aliante casino

Boyd Gaming Corp. today announced that it has completed its $380 million acquisition of the Aliante casino.

The property expands Boyd Gaming’s presence to 10 properties in the Las Vegas Valley, its first in North Las Vegas.

“As the premier gaming asset in North Las Vegas, Aliante provides a tremendous opportunity to participate in the long-term growth of the northern part of the Las Vegas Valley,” said Keith Smith, president and chief executive officer of Boyd Gaming.

Aliante, just off the 215 Beltway between Interstate 15 and U.S. 95, opened in November 2008 at a cost of more than $660 million under the name Aliante Station and was originally a joint venture between Station Casinos and the Greenspun family. (Brian Greenspun is CEO, publisher and editor of VEGAS INC and the Las Vegas Sun). However, a group of banks and private equity companies became the new owners in 2011 as a result of Station’s bankruptcy restructuring.

Its features include an 82,000-square-foot casino floor, a 170-seat race and sports book, a 202-room hotel, a 16-screen movie theater, a 650-seat showroom, 14,000 square feet of event space and a pool.

Aliante is expected to join Boyd Gaming’s nationwide loyalty program, B Connected, next year. Aliante customers who are part of the Aliante Players Club will have their current account transferred to a B Connected account when the transition is completed.

Longtime Boyd Gaming executive Kerrie Burke will be Aliante’s vice president and general manager, and Aliante’s vice president of human resources, Rich Danzak, will be assistant general manager.

Aliante is now a part of the Boyd Gaming Race and Sports hub and will offer the latest Boyd Gaming lines at its 170-seat race and sports book. Customers will also be able to use B Connected Sports, Boyd Gaming’s mobile sports betting app.

Boyd already operates three casinos in downtown Las Vegas — the California, Fremont and Main Street Station — as well as the Orleans, Sam’s Town, the Gold Coast and the Suncoast in other parts of the valley. In Henderson, Boyd owns the Eldorado and Jokers Wild casinos. Boyd has other casinos in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey.