Sign up to vote: It’s National Voter Registration Day

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and events are planned nationwide, including three in the Las Vegas Valley, to get people registered for this November’s election.

People who want to register can visit Sierra Vista High School starting at 12:30 p.m., Seafood City Supermarket on Maryland Parkway starting at 2:30 p.m. and the Bonneville Transit Center starting at 4:30 p.m.

President Barack Obama took to Twitter this morning to encourage voter registration.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” he tweeted. “Don’t give up your power to shape the future of the country we love. Vote: http://www.vote.gov.”

People can also register online at the secretary of state’s website, nvsos.gov. The deadline to register is Oct. 8 by mail and Oct. 18 online or in person.

There are 945,023 registered voters in Nevada, including 409,620 Democrats and 281,418 Republicans.