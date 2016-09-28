Downtown crash sends man, 85, to hospital in critical condition

An 85-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a downtown car crash this morning, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to the Bonneville Avenue and 10th Street intersection, police said.

A 2016 Hyundai Sonata carrying two Illinois residents was southbound on 10th after a two-way stop sign when it was struck by a 2012 Hyundai Veloster the 85-year-old man was driving, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and a man and woman in the Sonata, who suffered minor injuries, declined medical treatment.

The wreck remains under investigation, police said.