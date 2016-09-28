Las Vegas Sun

September 28, 2016

Man, 27, thrown from motorcycle, killed after hitting guardrail

A motorcyclist died early today after hitting a guardrail along Decatur Boulevard near the 215 Beltway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Boban Korac, 27, of Las Vegas.

Multiple witnesses reported that Korac was speeding, doing wheelies and driving recklessly just before the crash, the patrol said.

Korac was riding south on Decatur about 2:20 a.m. when he hit the guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle, the patrol said.

He was taken to the University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

