September 28, 2016

Man accused of fatal Starbucks shooting appears in court

Pedro Jose Garcia, 34, looks to the viewing area as he makes his first court appearance being accused in Sunday’s shooting at a southwest valley Starbucks that left a man dead on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

A man accused of fatally shooting a customer at a southwest valley Starbucks on Sunday made his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court this morning.

Standing in a blue jumpsuit and handcuffs, 34-year-old Pedro Jose Garcia nodded when asked by Judge Holly Stoberski if he understood the charges he faces of open murder, robbery, burglary and discharging a gun into an occupied building.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 7260 S. Rainbow Blvd. Garcia, who became agitated after his credit card was declined at the drive-thru, went inside, where he got into an argument with another customer, Metro Police said.

He shot Alexander Khutsishvili, 41, in the chest and fired two rounds into the air, threatening to shoot other people, police said. There were about a dozen people in the store, but nobody else was injured before officers showed up and arrested Garcia, police said.

In court today, Ed Kane of the Office of the Clark County Public Defender asked the judge to delay setting a preliminary hearing until his office can determine if it has any conflicts representing Garcia.

Stoberski set Garcia’s next court appearance for Friday, at which time a preliminary hearing date will be set.

Garcia is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, who was observing in the courtroom, said he planned to assign his most seasoned prosecutors to the case.

Garcia has served time in federal and Nevada prisons for convictions on stolen vehicle, battery, attempted theft, drug and weapon charges, according to court and prison records that showed he was released from federal custody in November.

