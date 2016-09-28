Metro searching for suspects in weekend slaying at unlicensed nightclub

Metro Police are searching for three people they say are connected to a weekend slaying at an unlicensed nightclub.

Officers arrived about 6:20 a.m. Sunday to the parking lot of Top Knotch Apparel in the 4200 block of South Decatur Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road, and found Ezekiel F. Davis, 27, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He later died at University Medical Center.

An investigation determined Davis was inside the clothing store, which hid a the unlicensed nightclub in a backroom, when he got in a fight with at least one person before shots were fired, police said.

Metro on Wednesday released a video of the suspected shooter and two persons of interest.

The suspect is a dark-skinned man with short hair and a goatee, who stands about 6 feet and weights about 240 pounds. He wore glasses, police said.

Police are also seeking to speak with two others. One is a black man who wore a white shirt, white pants and black shoes. The other is a black woman who wore a white dress.

A vehicle of interest was described as a black 2004-2006 BMW 6 Series two-door sedan with black wheels and dark-tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.